Tom Holland to star in Russo Brothers’ true-life drama 'Cherry'

By Express News Service

After debuting to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new Spiderman in directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland will once again team up with the Russo brothers for a true-life drama titled Cherry.

The film is written by The Path writer Jessica Goldberg and will be based on the semi-autobiographical book by Nico Walker — a former Iraq War army medic with severe PTSD who falls into opioid addiction and begins robbing banks, ultimately being imprisoned.

Walker, from whom the movie rights were acquired for $1 million, is currently serving prison time and is expected to be released in 2020.

This film will go on floors once the brothers’ Avengers: Endgame, which will reportedly also feature Tom Holland releases next month. Incidentally, films that are under post-production, bankrolled by the brothers — 17 Bridges and Dhaka — also stars Chadwick Boseman and Chris Hemsworth who play Black Panther and Thor in the Marvel Universe.