Tom Holland to star in Russo Brothers’ true-life drama 'Cherry'

The story is based on the semi-autobiographical book on a former Iraq War army medic with severe PTSD who falls into opioid addiction and begins robbing banks, ultimately being imprisoned.

After debuting to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new Spiderman in directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland will once again team up with the Russo brothers for a true-life drama titled Cherry. 

The film is written by The Path writer Jessica Goldberg and will be based on the semi-autobiographical book by Nico Walker — a former Iraq War army medic with severe PTSD who falls into opioid addiction and begins robbing banks, ultimately being imprisoned.

Walker, from whom the movie rights were acquired for $1 million, is currently serving prison time and is expected to be released in 2020. 

This film will go on floors once the brothers’ Avengers: Endgame, which will reportedly also feature Tom Holland releases next month. Incidentally, films that are under post-production, bankrolled by the brothers — 17 Bridges and Dhaka —  also stars Chadwick Boseman and Chris Hemsworth who play Black Panther and Thor in the Marvel Universe.

