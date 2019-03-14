Home Entertainment English

Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Marvel's first Asian-led project 'Shang-Chi' 

As per the comics, Shang-Chi was born in China to a Chinese father and a Caucasian American mother.

Published: 14th March 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Destin Daniel Cretton (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel has roped in Destin Daniel Cretton to direct its first project with an Asian lead, Shang-Chi.

Cretton broke out with 2013 indie favourite 'Short Term 12', which starred 'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson.

ALSO READ | Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel' inches close to Rs 50 crore in India

According to The Hollywood Reporter, other filmmakers who were being considered to helm the film were Justin Tipping ('Dear White People'), Alan Yang ('Master of Young') and Deborah Chow ('Jessica Jones').

As per the comics, Shang-Chi was born in China to a Chinese father and a Caucasian American mother.

The character first appeared in 1973's Special Marvel Edition No 15.

It was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin after Marvel failed to acquire the comic book rights to TV series 'Kung Fu'.

Shang-Chi was trained as a martial artist assassin by his father, the infamous pulp villain Fu Manchu, but later became a hero after rebelling against his father.

A hit character in the '70s, Shang-Chi recently witnessed a revival as a member of the Avengers during 2012's Marvel Now! Publishing event.

'Wonder Woman 1984' screenwriter Dave Callaham is penning the script for the film and will give a modern twist to the character.

Marvel Studios is said to be planning on assembling a largely Asian-American and Asian cast for the feature.

Studio head Kevin Feige is producing, with Marvel's Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Jonathan Schwartz attached as executive producers.

Next, Cretton is reuniting with Larson for their third project, 'Just Mercy', also featuring 'Black Panther' star Michael B Jordan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marvel Destin Daniel Cretton Shang-Chi Marvel Asian lead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp