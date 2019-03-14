Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Marvel's first Asian-led project 'Shang-Chi' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel has roped in Destin Daniel Cretton to direct its first project with an Asian lead, Shang-Chi.

Cretton broke out with 2013 indie favourite 'Short Term 12', which starred 'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, other filmmakers who were being considered to helm the film were Justin Tipping ('Dear White People'), Alan Yang ('Master of Young') and Deborah Chow ('Jessica Jones').

As per the comics, Shang-Chi was born in China to a Chinese father and a Caucasian American mother.

The character first appeared in 1973's Special Marvel Edition No 15.

It was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin after Marvel failed to acquire the comic book rights to TV series 'Kung Fu'.

Shang-Chi was trained as a martial artist assassin by his father, the infamous pulp villain Fu Manchu, but later became a hero after rebelling against his father.

A hit character in the '70s, Shang-Chi recently witnessed a revival as a member of the Avengers during 2012's Marvel Now! Publishing event.

'Wonder Woman 1984' screenwriter Dave Callaham is penning the script for the film and will give a modern twist to the character.

Marvel Studios is said to be planning on assembling a largely Asian-American and Asian cast for the feature.

Studio head Kevin Feige is producing, with Marvel's Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Jonathan Schwartz attached as executive producers.

Next, Cretton is reuniting with Larson for their third project, 'Just Mercy', also featuring 'Black Panther' star Michael B Jordan.