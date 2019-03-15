Home Entertainment English

'She should've been up there': Marvel adds Danai Gurira's name to 'Avengers: Endgame' poster after row

Danai Gurira, who plays Wakandan general Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appears on the poster but her name was missing from the top-billed cast.

Published: 15th March 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Danai Gurira in 'Black Panther'.

Danai Gurira in 'Black Panther'. (YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios has updated the poster of "Avengers: Endgame" after facing backlash from fans for not putting Danai Gurira's name on it.

Gurira, who plays Wakandan general Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), appears on the poster but her name was missing from the top-billed cast.

Her name was listed in the lower credits, along with Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, and Gwyneth Paltrow, whose characters are not part of the poster image.

Gurira's omission attracted criticism on social media, with many claiming that Marvel disregarded the only strong black woman character of the MCU.

"She is the only black woman on that poster, the highest profile post-snappening Wakandan, a firm fan favourite, and freaking actual DANAI GURIRA to boot. Put some respect on her name, damn," read a tweet.

Another user said, "I mean, they've got Bradley Cooper's name in there and he's just the VOICE of Rocket. Danai Gurira is the ONLY person on the poster not to be listed by name."

WATCH | 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer 2: Crucial details you may have missed

"Um.why is the ONLY person who appears on this poster that is NOT credited Danai Gurira? I'm pretty sure that needs rectifying quickly Marvel! Mainly because she deserves her name up there just as much as everyone else. And also, because Okoye is Queen," said another person on Twitter.

Following the backlash, the studio updated the poster, adding Gurira's name alongside the likes of Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr.

"She should have been up there all this time," the company tweeted while sharing the new poster.

The studio on Thursday dropped the official trailer for "Avengers: Endgame", which is the final film within the MCU's current generation of superheroes.

It comprises of 22 films, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and recently released "Captain Marvel".

The film will releases on April 26.

ALSO READ | Marvel fans in India can meet 'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe Russo on April 1, 2!

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avengers: Endgame Danai Gurira Okoye

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp