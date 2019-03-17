Home Entertainment English

No one seems to be reacting to #MeToo stories: Singer Lily Allen

The "Smile" hitmaker feels that though experiences account to breaking news when revealed, people move on soon.

Published: 17th March 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Lily Allen

Singer Lily Allen. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Singer Lily Allen says #MeToo movement does not appear to moving forward as nobody seems to be "reacting" to the stories of sexual harassment once they surface.

The 33-year-old musician says the experiences account to breaking news when revealed but people move on soon. "Everyone is sort of a bit like, 'Yeah, yeah, that happened, but what do you expect?' I think that's the danger with the #MeToo movement. So many people are coming forward and sharing their experiences, and no one seems to be reacting. It's news, and then people move on. It's an interesting time," Allen told Civilian magazine.

The "Smile" hitmaker believes people tend to talk about stories of sexual violence as if they are "sensational" and "exceptional". "That's the issue, people want to talk about these things as if they are sensational and exceptional. They're not! They're happening to everyone all the f***ing time. Men especially just don't want to believe it, you know, whether it has something to do with themselves or accountability, or I don't know what it is - oh, to be a rich white man," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MeToo movement Lily Allen MeToo Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp