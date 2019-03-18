Home Entertainment English

Annabelle 3 official title announced

The third film in the horror universe of Annabelle has been officially titled Annabelle Comes Home. Warner Bros Friday released a short video announcing the same. 

Gary Dauberman, who penned the first two movies of the Annabelle franchise, will make his directorial debut with this film. 

Actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren from the Conjuring films in Annabelle 3, where the demonically possessed doll sets its sights on Judy, the 10-year-old daughter of the Warrens. Annabelle Comes Home is slated to be released on June 28.
 

