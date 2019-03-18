Home Entertainment English

Elephants ruled the sets of Junglee: Vidyut Jammwal

Junglee is an upcoming Hindi action thriller film directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell and produced by Junglee Pictures.

A still from Junglee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Junglee is an upcoming Hindi action thriller film directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell and produced by Junglee Pictures. Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Pooja Sawant, Vicky Kadian and Asha Bhat in the lead roles, the film revolves around a veterinary doctor, who upon returning to his father’s elephant reserve, encounters and fights against an international poacher’s racket.

Talking about the atmosphere in the sets while shooting the film, Vidyut Jammwal, shares, “ Elephants were our stars. To add depth, the crew used to add foliage on the set but for elephants, it was their usual lunch. We literally sat and witnessed Bhola and his gang relish our set while the crew again rebuilt the setup again. When the herd was done eating and relaxing, we would take positions and perform. We were like the secondary cast, always on standby. The unpredictability made it so much fun. We were lucky to witness elephants in their natural habitat, just being themselves. The final result was worth all the wait. We were one with nature. Experiences like this don’t come often.” 

Director Chuck Russel and the makers apparently made sure that the environment was kept as natural as possible and there was Zero Carbon footprint on sets to maintain the accuracy. 

