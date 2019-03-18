Home Entertainment English

Mia Khalifa engaged to beau Robert Sandberg

Former porn star-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa is engaged to long-time boyfriend chef Robert Sandberg.

Published: 18th March 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mia Khalifa with long-time boyfriend Robert Sandberg

Mia Khalifa with long-time boyfriend Robert Sandberg (Photo | Mia Khalifa Instagram)

By IANS

CHICAGO: Former porn star-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa is engaged to long-time boyfriend chef Robert Sandberg.

Sandberg proposed to her in Chicago. Sandberg reportedly hid a ring in a bowl of dried ingredients and the Lebanese-American star almost ate the ring but he was on ground to warn her, and he proposed to her on the spot. She said yes, reports guardian.com.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Sandberg wrote: "We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to Mia Khalifa and she said yes!

"The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a 'new serving'. Mia was too curious and too eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much."

Khalifa confirmed the news on her Instagram page.

"Thank you a million times over for the entire team at Smyth Chicago for helping Robert Sandberg propose... This trip and dinner was supposed to celebrate him getting his visa.

"Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, ever, saw this coming. I love you all so much! Thank you!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mia Khalifa Robert Sandberg Mia Khalifa boyfriend Mia Khalifa engagement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp