Chang Chen to join Denis Villeneuve’s Dune?

The star-studded cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has reportedly seen an addition in the form of Taiwanese-based actor Chang Chen.

Published: 19th March 2019

Chang Chen

By Express News Service

The star-studded cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has reportedly seen an addition in the form of Taiwanese-based actor Chang Chen. The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actor will play Dr. Yueh, a physician who works for the Atreides family - that has Timothee Chalamet playing Paul Atreides the protagonist.

The film, based on Frank Herbert’s bestselling novel of the same name has Rebecca Ferguson playing Atreides’ mother Lady Jessica, Stellan Skarsgard as the evil Baron Harkonnen and Dave Bautista as the Baron’s nephew. Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa also are a part of the ensemble cast of Dune, which is written by Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts alongside Villeneuve.

The film, whose filming is expected to start next month in Budapest and Jordan, has been earmarked for a November 20, 2020 release.
 

