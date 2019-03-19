Home Entertainment English

Florence Pugh may enter 'Black Widow' movie

It's unclear whether 'Black Widow' will be an origin tale or set after the next 'Avengers' movie.

Published: 19th March 2019

Hollywood actress Florence Pugh

Hollywood actress Florence Pugh (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Scarlett Johanssons "Black Widow" movie might add actress Florence Pugh as part of its cast.

Sources told variety.com that Pugh is in talks to join Johansson's standalone superhero film.

Pugh has reportedly been on the list for this second lead role since last fall, but Marvel wanted to open up the field to other actresses at the beginning of the year.

After meeting with several candidates, the studio zeroed back on Pugh after she drew strong reviews for the comedy-drama "Fighting With My Family".

Cate Shortland is on board to direct, with Jac Schaeffer writing the script. The film has been in development for a while, but picked up momentum last year after Schaeffer got hired. Kevin Feige is producing it.

It's unclear whether "Black Widow" will be an origin tale or set after the next "Avengers" movie.

