New Suicide Squad film to be a total reboot

By Express News Service

The upcoming Suicide Squad film, titled The Suicide Squad to be directed by James Gunn, is going to be a total reboot of the franchise said producer Peter Safran.

Aside from Margot Robbie, who is expected to reprise her role as Harley Quinn, every other cast member is expected to be new. Safran, said, “First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ‘cause it’s a total reboot, so it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it.

It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.” The Suicide Squad will see Idris Elba replacing Will Smith as Deadshot and the film is set to be released in 2021.