Home Entertainment English

New Suicide Squad film to be a total reboot

The upcoming Suicide Squad film, titled The Suicide Squad to be directed by James Gunn, is going to be a total reboot of the franchise said producer Peter Safran.

Published: 19th March 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Writer-Director James Gunn. (File | Associated Press)

By Express News Service

The upcoming Suicide Squad film, titled The Suicide Squad to be directed by James Gunn, is going to be a total reboot of the franchise said producer Peter Safran.

Aside from Margot Robbie, who is expected to reprise her role as Harley Quinn, every other cast member is expected to be new. Safran, said, “First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ‘cause it’s a total reboot, so it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it.

It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.” The Suicide Squad will see Idris Elba replacing Will Smith as Deadshot and the film is set to be released in 2021. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Suicide Squad Suicide Squad film James Gunn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp