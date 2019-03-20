Florence Pugh joins Black Widow ?

By Express News Service

Florence Pugh, last seen in the biopic of WWE wrestler Paige, Fighting With My Family, has been approached to be a part of the Black Widow solo film. The Marvel stand-alone movie, will feature Scarlett Johansson as the Russian born spy Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Pugh is also expected to play a spy.

Whether she will be a part of Natasha’s Russian story or if she will be the person who is instrumental in turning Natasha into the hero that she is today, is yet to be revealed.

Black Widow, the film, will be Marvel’s second film that is headlined by a female superhero after Captain Marvel that released on March 8. Directed by Cate Shortland based on a script written by Jac Shaeffer, the shooting is expected to begin in London this June.