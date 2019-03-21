Oscar Isaac denies Batman rumours 

By Express News Service

Actor Oscar Isaac, who was recently part of the Netflix film, Triple Frontier, has put an end to rumours that he is in line to play the next Batman. However, he did hint about his interest in starring as the caped crusader in the upcoming Matt Reeves’ film about Gotham’s protector.

Incidentally, he shared screen space with the outgoing Batman, Ben Affleck, in Triple Frontier. Isaac’s name has been doing the rounds as the next Batman ever since an alleged meeting between the Ex Machina actor and Warner Bros was reported.

Rubbishing these reports, Isaac clarified, “No. I have only read it online like everyone else. I have not had any conversations about Batman, unfortunately, but I am sure it is going to be great. Matt Reeves is such a great director. Yeah, he can get my number.”