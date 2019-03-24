Colin Farrell's kids bored of his star status

By IANS

LONDON: Actor Colin Farrell, who stars as Holt Farrier in Disney's new live-action version of "Dumbo", says his children are becoming unimpressed that he is a movie actor.

He said that his children Henry, 9, and 15-year-old James aren't "that easily impressed", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When asked if his children think it's cool that he is in "Dumbo", Farrell told Bang Showbiz: "I don't know man, they are not that easily impressed. Massively disappointing. They see the man behind the mask darling; no no no they are bored of me!"

The "Lobster" star went on to praise the film's "absolutely divine" director Tim Burton and said it was "pure joy" working with the legendary 60-year-old fantasy filmmaker.