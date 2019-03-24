MeToo movement is important: Dita Von Teese

Home Entertainment English

Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese said she often felt very preyed upon by older men whilst she was in her teenage years.

Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese

Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese says the #MeToo movement is an "important conversation", because it's showing the world "how flawed we are".

"It's about time we are able to open up and talk about it. I think a lot of good men didn't really realise what it's like to be a woman," Von Teese told Gay Times magazine.

She added: "We all have these experiences of being preyed upon throughout life. We're watching so many things unfold, whether it's the big takedowns we've seen of men, but we're also watching women be exposed for bad behaviour as well.

"It's an important conversation but it's also ultimately about how flawed we are and how we wield sexual power in different ways."

Von Teese does not have any "dramatic stories" about sexual harassment herself, but has said she often felt "very preyed upon by older men" whilst she was in her teenage years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I think about when I was a teenager or pre-teen, feeling very preyed upon by older men because you're like, 'Oh, why are these men always coming for me like that?'

"I think it's most complicated for young people. In my career, as an adult, I've walked away from deals and opportunities because I was not willing to play the game. That's happened to me a lot, but I don't have any dramatic stories."

