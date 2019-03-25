AR Rahman to compose song for 'Avengers: Endgame'!

Home Entertainment English

Indian Marvel fans have one more reason to rejoice, as AR Rahman is set to create an all-new anthem for them, ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame.

Published: 25th March 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Indian Marvel fans have one more reason to rejoice, as Oscar winner AR Rahman is set to create an all-new anthem for them, ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame. The track will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 1.

“Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for Avengers: Endgame. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track,” said AR Rahman.

“Avengers: Endgame is not just a movie, it’s an emotional journey for fans everywhere. An original composition by Oscar winner AR Rahman was the perfect way to celebrate the love for Marvel among fans in India,” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Marvel India.

