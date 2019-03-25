Home Entertainment English

Hope I can continue to be a good partner to Priyanka: Nick Jonas

Nick, who tied the knot with Priyanka in a dual ceremony in India in December, said he is trying his best to be a "good partner".

Published: 25th March 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas (Photo | Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Singer-actor Nick Jonas says he and his wife, Indian star Priyanka Chopra, are navigating through their newly-married life and trying to be a constant support for each other.

"Well, I think that we both obviously look out for each other in every way that we can. And I think as we're continuing to navigate married life together, we're figuring out exactly what and how we can be the best support for each other. And so far, it's been amazing and having that partner, that life partner, is just an incredible thing and makes everything way better".

READ| I am a terrible wife as I don't know how to cook: Priyanka Chopra

"So, I'm just hopeful that I can continue to be a good partner to her and whether that's emotional or physical health, I want to be that teammate in everything," the former Disney star told Huffington Post.

Nick has recently reunited with his brothers-- Kevin and Joe -- to revive their band the Jonas Brothers, while Priyanka is busy shuffling between India and the US courtesy her work commitments.

