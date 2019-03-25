Home Entertainment English

Miley Cyrus poses nude with her dog

She wore nothing but a pair of thigh-high green vinyl boots and a yellow-and-orange bucket hat.

Published: 25th March 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Miley Cyrus

Popstar Miley Cyrus (Photo | Miley Cyrus Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus stripped naked to show love for dog Mary Jane.

Cyrus took to her official Instagram account on Saturday, and bared all as she posed alongside her adorable furry friend on a lounge chair in the middle of a desert. She wore nothing but a pair of thigh-high green vinyl boots and a yellow-and-orange bucket hat, reported dailystar.co.uk.

Her intricate arm tattoos were very visible, but Cyrus managed to cover her bare assets with the help of strategically placed hands.

ALSO READ | Miley Cyrus confesses to sharing first kiss with girl

"Happy national puppy day you filthy animals," Cyrus wrote along with the picture in which she is seen stroking her pet.

Miley Cyrus

