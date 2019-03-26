Home Entertainment English

It will divide opinion: Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' ending

The 32-year-old British actor, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO epic fantasy drama, said the makers have made sure to give a "strong" end to the popular series.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kit Harington

Hollywood actor Kit Harington (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Kit Harington believes the ending of 'Game of Thrones' will "divide opinion" because it is impossible to please everyone in the audience.

The 32-year-old British actor, who plays Jon Snow in the HBO epic fantasy drama, said the makers have made sure to give a "strong" end to the popular series, reported Contactmusic.

ALSO READ | Kit Harington on how 'Game of Thrones' mirrors real-world politics

''I think it will be strong. But you don't want to mess it up on the very last outing. I haven't watched a single series that has a following like Thrones does where everyone is satisfied with the ending.

"I don't think that it'll be any different with this. I think it will divide opinion," Harington told Emmy magazine.

'Game of Thrones', which started airing in 2011, will wrap with season eight.

Earlier this year, the network announced that the final season will premiere on April 14.

In India, the series will premiere on Star World.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kit Harington Game of Thrones GoT ending Jon Snow GoT final season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp