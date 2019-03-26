Home Entertainment English

James Wan​ releases first look of 'Annabelle Comes Home'

Published: 26th March 2019 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

First look of 'Annabelle Comes Home' (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: 'Annabelle' is back! And she is ready to give us the chills in the upcoming film 'Annabelle Comes Home'.

James Wan, who is bankrolling the film, shared the first look of the demonic doll, Annabelle, placed in an artefact room on his Instagram account.

The image posted by Wan finds the doll on a shelf in the artefact room of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the real-life paranormal investigators portrayed in the Conjuring film series by actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The two actors are all set to reprise their roles in 'Annabelle Comes Home'.

In the caption, Wan revealed that this time the doll wouldn't just have cameos but this film will be completely centred on it. He also announced the release date of the horror film.

"OK, maybe she has snuck cameos in my other recent films (which I won't confirm or deny), BUT... she'll very definitely be up front and centre on this one! The real next chapter of THE CONJURING Universe. On June 28th #AnnabelleComesHome Directed by Gary Dauberman," he wrote.

The film will is being helmed by Gary Dauberman, who is making his directorial debut with it. He served as a screenwriter for The Conjuring Universe spin-off horror films 'Annabelle', 'Annabelle: Creation' and 'The Nun'.

The film also stars Mckenna Grace and the Warrens' daughter, Judy, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The movie chronicles the spooky events that take place after the Warrens bring the devil-doll back to their house.

"It really picks up with the Warrens bringing Annabelle to the place where it can really no longer wreak havoc, which is their artifact room," Entertainment Weekly cited Dauberman speaking at last year's San Diego Comic-Con.

"But, of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that's the setup," he added.

"Annabelle basically activates all the other haunted artefacts in that room. So, it's basically A Night at the Museum, with Annabelle," said Wan.

'Annabelle Comes Home' is all set to release on June 28, this year in four languages--English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 

