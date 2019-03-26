Justin Bieber to come up with new album, says he is repairing 'deep-rooted issues'
The 25-year-old singer said he is currently busy "repairing" some deep-rooted issues and needs to sort things out to sustain his marriage.
LOS ANGELES: Pop star Justin Bieber says he will soon make a comeback to the music scene with a new album, a follow up to his 2015 LP 'Purpose'.
"I read a lot of messages saying you want an album. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.
"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health," Bieber posted on Instagram.
The singer, who got married to Hailey Baldwin last year, has been candid about his recent struggles, previously asking his followers to pray for him in another Instagram post.