Home Entertainment English

Justin Bieber to come up with new album, says he is repairing 'deep-rooted issues' 

The 25-year-old singer said he is currently busy "repairing" some deep-rooted issues and needs to sort things out to sustain his marriage.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Justin Bieber (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Justin Bieber says he will soon make a comeback to the music scene with a new album, a follow up to his 2015 LP 'Purpose'.

The 25-year-old singer said he is currently busy "repairing" some deep-rooted issues and needs to sort things out to sustain his marriage.

"I read a lot of messages saying you want an album. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health," Bieber posted on Instagram.

The singer, who got married to Hailey Baldwin last year, has been candid about his recent struggles, previously asking his followers to pray for him in another Instagram post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justin Bieber New album Purpose Hailey Baldwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp