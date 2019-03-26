Home Entertainment English

Michael Fimognari to direct 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' sequel 

The two leads -- Lana Condor and Noah Centineo -- are returning as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinski!

Published: 26th March 2019

Lana Condor (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Michael Fimognari has been tapped in to helm the much-awaited sequel of Netflix hit film 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fimognari, who served as the director of photography on the 2018 film, will fill in for original director Susan Johnson.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Johnson was unable to helm the follow-up but will be attached to the project as executive producer.

The part two will see Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish and John Corbett reprise their roles.

The two leads -- Lana Condor and Noah Centineo -- are also returning as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinski to take the on-screen teenage love story forward.

Sofia Alvarez, who scripted 'To All the Boys' based on Jenny Han's book series, will write the sequel.

Awesomeness Films and Ace Entertainment are behind the follow-up, with Matt Kaplan producing.

Along with Johnson and Han, Robyn Marshall, Max Siemers, Shelley Zimmerman and Rebecca Glashow will executive produce.

The 2018 film went on to become a massive hit and saw breakout performances by Condor and Centineo.

The sequel was announced last December.

