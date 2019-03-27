Home Entertainment English

Don't see myself casting white dudes as leads: Jordon Peele 

The director, who made his debut with 'Get Out', has once again struck box office gold with 'Us', about a family terrorised by their doppelgangers.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Jordon Peele (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: 'Us' director Jordon Peele is not interested in casting "white dudes" as leads in his films as he believes there are already too many movies focusing on them.

Peele said being a successful director gives him a chance to put minority faces on the screen.

"The way I look at it, I get to cast black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, 'I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.' And they say yes," Peele said while speaking to improv students at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

"I don't see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don't like white dudes, but I've seen that movie."

With the success of black directors in Hollywood, Peele said it has brought about a renaissance in storytelling.

"It really is one of the best, greatest pieces of this story, is feeling like we are in this time - a renaissance has happened and proved the myths about representation in the industry are false."

TAGS
Jordon Peele  Us Casting Get Out

