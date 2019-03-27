Don't see myself casting white dudes as leads: Jordon Peele 

By PTI

NEW YORK: 'Us' director Jordon Peele is not interested in casting "white dudes" as leads in his films as he believes there are already too many movies focusing on them.

The director, who made his debut with 'Get Out', has once again struck box office gold with 'Us', about a family terrorised by their doppelgangers.

Peele said being a successful director gives him a chance to put minority faces on the screen.

"The way I look at it, I get to cast black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, 'I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.' And they say yes," Peele said while speaking to improv students at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

"I don't see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don't like white dudes, but I've seen that movie."

With the success of black directors in Hollywood, Peele said it has brought about a renaissance in storytelling.

"It really is one of the best, greatest pieces of this story, is feeling like we are in this time - a renaissance has happened and proved the myths about representation in the industry are false."