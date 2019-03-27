Jordan Peele’s Us gets the biggest opening for original horror film

By Express News Service

Jordan Peele’s second directorial, Us, has received a historic opening for an original horror movie. The film joins the list of recent releases like Get Out, and Black Panther, which questions the Hollywood myth that “black films don’t travel,” i.e. films starring predominantly black casts don’t perform well outside the US.

The film, starring Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, is about an upper-middle-class American family stalked and terrorised by their doppelgängers. Topping $70m domestically, the film eclipsed the previous record held by John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place.

The only other R-rated horror movies to surpass Us have been It (a remake) and Halloween (a sequel). The film also garnered the biggest domestic opening weekend for an original R-rated film, and had the second-highest opening for a live-action original film, after Avatar in 2009. The continued success of films with a predominantly black cast has also opened up the discussion in Hollywood about the need for greater representation.