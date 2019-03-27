Home Entertainment English

Jordan Peele’s Us gets the biggest opening for original horror film

Jordan Peele’s second directorial, Us, has received a historic opening for an original horror movie.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Still from the film

By Express News Service

Jordan Peele’s second directorial, Us, has received a historic opening for an original horror movie. The film joins the list of recent releases like Get Out, and Black Panther, which questions the Hollywood myth that “black films don’t travel,” i.e. films starring predominantly black casts don’t perform well outside the US.    

The film, starring Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, is about an upper-middle-class American family stalked and terrorised by their doppelgängers. Topping $70m domestically, the film eclipsed the previous record held by John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place.

The only other R-rated horror movies to surpass Us have been It (a remake) and Halloween (a sequel). The film also garnered the biggest domestic opening weekend for an original R-rated film, and had the second-highest opening for a live-action original film, after Avatar in 2009. The continued success of films with a predominantly black cast has also opened up the discussion in Hollywood about the need for greater representation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp