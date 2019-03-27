Michael B Jordan to act in and produce Methuselah film

By Express News Service

Actor Michael B Jordon has been announced to play the lead in Warner Bros’ upcoming “Methuselah” film. The Black Panther actor will also be bankrolling the project. It can be noted that the production house has been planning to make a film on the Biblical character for many years and actors like Will Smith and Tom Cruise expressing interest to play the lead.

Zach Dean who came on board the project in 2014, wrote an early version of the script. The latest draft of the film is written by Tony Gilroy. The plot revolves around the life of the longest-living person in the Bible, and the son of Enoch, Methuselah.



Meanwhile, Michael B Jordan is also set to star in and produce the Denzel Washington-directorial Journal for Jordan and the biographical drama Just Mercy.