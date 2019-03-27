Michael Fimognari to direct To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel

By Express News Service

The much-awaited sequel to the Netflix film, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, is set to be directed by Michael Fimognari, who also served as the cinematographer of the original.

Susan Johnson, who directed the first film, has stepped down due to scheduling conflicts, but will serve as executive producer.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return to play the roles of Lara Jean Convey and Peter Kavinski. Actors Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish and John Corbett reprise their roles in the sequel too.

The 2018 film went on to become a massive hit and saw breakout performances by Condor and Centineo. The sequel was announced last December.