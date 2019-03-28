Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' prequel gets five more series regulars

Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx have joined the project, to be fronted by Naomi Watts.

Published: 28th March 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones' (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" prequel pilot has added five more actors to the ensemble cast of the hit HBO series spin-off, tentatively titled "The Long Night".

According to EW, Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx have joined the project, to be fronted by Naomi Watts.

Rodriquez is known to Marvel fans as Darryl from the now cancelled "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist" Netflix series.

Simm has a variety of play and screen credits, including stints on stage adaptation of "Hamlet", "Doctor Who" and "Collateral" in TV and "Everyday" in films.

McCabe co-starred with Simm in "Collateral", whereas Heffernan is another actor with a long list of theatre credits, from "Hamlet" and "King Lear" to "The Seagull" and "Much Ado About Nothing".

Egerickx recently appeared in "Patrick Melrose" with Benedict Cumberbatch and "The Little Stranger" with Dohmnall Gleeson.

The studio has kept all character briefs under wraps.

According to HBO, the new show will be set thousands of years before the events of "GOT".

READ HERE | Final 'Game of Thrones' novels may have lot added from TV version: George RR Martin

It will chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, the official logline of the show read.

The prequel pilot comes from writer Jane Goldman and "GOT" creator and co-executive producer George RR Martin.

SJ Clarkson will direct the pilot.

Goldman will also serve as showrunner.

ALSO READ | It’s not the story we think we know: Game of Thrones prequel will show the 'Age of Heroes'

The five new entrants join previously announced series regulars Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

While the prequel will start production in early summer, "GOT" returns for its eighth and final season on April 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp