Toni Collette for a Netflix film

By Express News Service

Toni Collette of Hereditary fame has been roped in for Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which is based on the wildly popular 2016 novel of the same name written by Iain Reid. Other actors to join the cast include Jessie Buckley and David Thewlis.

Going by the latest cast list, it can be inferred that Jessie Buckley has replaced Brie Larson, who was last seen in Captain Marvel. David Thewlis and Toni Collette are expected to play Jesse Plemons’ parents in the film.

The story revolves around Jake who heads out to visit his parents with his girlfriend who thinks about ending the relationship. An official word is expected soon from the makers about the film’s release date.