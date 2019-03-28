Home Entertainment English

Toni Collette for a Netflix film

Going by the latest cast list, it can be inferred that Jessie Buckley has replaced Brie Larson, who was last seen in Captain Marvel.

Published: 28th March 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Toni Collette

Hollywood actress Toni Collette (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Toni Collette of Hereditary fame has been roped in for Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which is based on the wildly popular 2016 novel of the same name written by Iain Reid. Other actors to join the cast include Jessie Buckley and David Thewlis.

Going by the latest cast list, it can be inferred that Jessie Buckley has replaced Brie Larson, who was last seen in Captain Marvel. David Thewlis and Toni Collette are expected to play Jesse Plemons’ parents in the film.

The story revolves around Jake who heads out to visit his parents with his girlfriend who thinks about ending the relationship. An official word is expected soon from the makers about the film’s release date. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix Toni Collette

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp