Won’t cast white actors as leads, says Jordan Peele

By Express News Service

Director Jordon Peele, who rose to fame with his debut film Get Out, has said that he isn’t interested in casting “white dudes” in his films.

His second film, Us, which has opened to good reviews and made history with the biggest box office opening for an original horror movie in the US, will hit the screens in India this week. Peele believes that his success gives him an opportunity to “put minority faces” on screen.

ALSO READ: Jordan Peele’s Us gets the biggest opening for original horror film

“I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, ‘I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.’ And they say yes,” Peele said at a public interaction. He added that it wasn’t that he didn’t like white actors.

“I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don’t like white dudes.” The success of black directors has ushered in a renaissance, he said.