Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' actor Brendan Cowell joins 'Avatar' sequels 

Cowell, who appeared as Harrag in the seventh season of HBO's epic fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones', has joined the franchise.

Published: 29th March 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Brendan Cowell (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Brendan Cowell is the latest addition to the cast of James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequels.

Cowell, who appeared as Harrag in the seventh season of HBO's epic fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones', has joined the franchise.

ALSO READ | 'Game of Thrones' prequel gets five more series regulars

The actor will be playing Mick Scoresby, who captains a private-sector marine hunting vessel on the planet of Pandora.

"Jim and I are thrilled to welcome Brendan to the 'Avatar' family and know that he will bring great depth to the character of Mick Scoresby," producer Jon Landau said in a statement.

The first of four sequels is dated for December 18, 2020, and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones Brendan Cowell Avatar Avatar sequel cast Avatar sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp