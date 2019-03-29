Home Entertainment English

Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' will release first in China

The last film, 'Avengers: Infinity War' recorded a USD 199.3 million opening in China last year.

WASHINGTON: Avengers fans in China have a reason to rejoice, as 'Avengers: Endgame' is set to hit the screens two days before the rollout of the film in the United States.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the film will release in China on April 24 and in the US on April 26.

The last film, 'Avengers: Infinity War' recorded a USD 199.3 million opening in China last year. 'Endgame' is the end to the 11-year long journey started with 'Iron Man' and the 22nd instalment in the Marvel Comic Universe.

'Endgame' is a direct sequel to 'Infinity War' from the last year. The director duo, Joe and Anthony Russo, shot the films back to back. On 7 December 2018, film's first trailer hit the screens letting fans wanting for more.

'Avengers: Endgame' is set to release on 26 April in India. 

