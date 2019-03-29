Members and manager of UK-based indie pop band Her's killed in California car crash

By AFP

LONDON: British-based pop duo Her's have been killed in a road accident in the United States, where they were on tour, their record label said Friday.

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died along with manager Trevor Engelbrektson while travelling to a gig in California on Wednesday, said the label, Heist or Hit.

"It is with overwhelming sadness that we regretfully inform you that Liverpool band Her's... tragically passed away in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday, 27th March whilst travelling to a show in Santa Ana, California.

"We are all heartbroken."

The indie duo were on their second US tour to promote debut album "Invitation to Her's".

Their last Instagram post:

Fitzpatrick, from northwest England, and Laading, from Norway, met while studying at university in Liverpool.

"As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious," the label said in a statement on Facebook, calling them "one of the UK's most loved up and coming bands".

"They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness."

The band posted a poignant final Facebook message on Monday, writing: "It's almost home time for the lads, US tour has gone swimmingly so far. Got a hot sunset date with the Grand Canyon tonight."

