Nicolas Cage files for annulment four days after Vegas wedding 

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran actor Nicolas Cage has ended his fourth marriage just four days after the wedding, which took place in Las Vegas.

Cage and makeup artiste Erika Koike applied for a wedding license on March 23 (Sunday) and were wed the same day.

By Wednesday, the actor applied for an annulment.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 55-year-old actor "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying (Koike) to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage. Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, (they) were both drinking to the point of intoxication."

The papers allege that "as a result of his intoxication, when (Koike) suggested to (Cage) that they should marry, (he) reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions."

This is Cage's shortest marriage yet, topping his 2002 marriage to Lisa Marie Presley, which lasted 108 days before they split.

The 'National Treasure' star also claimed that Koike did not disclose "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person," as well as "the full nature and extent of her criminal history," which allegedly includes "additional active criminal proceeding".

According to TMZ, hours after their wedding, the pair were spotted arguing at the Las Vegas hotel Bellagio.

Witnesses and photos show Koike yelling at the actor.

Cage and Koike were first linked in April 2018 when they were spotted together in San Juan, Puerto Rico.