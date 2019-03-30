Home Entertainment English

Nicolas Cage files for annulment four days after Vegas wedding 

Cage and makeup artiste Erika Koike applied for a wedding license on March 23 (Sunday) and were wed the same day.

Published: 30th March 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Nicolas Cage (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran actor Nicolas Cage has ended his fourth marriage just four days after the wedding, which took place in Las Vegas.

Cage and makeup artiste Erika Koike applied for a wedding license on March 23 (Sunday) and were wed the same day.

By Wednesday, the actor applied for an annulment.

ALSO READ | Nicolas Cage had drinking coach for 'Leaving Las Vegas'

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 55-year-old actor "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying (Koike) to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage. Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, (they) were both drinking to the point of intoxication."

The papers allege that "as a result of his intoxication, when (Koike) suggested to (Cage) that they should marry, (he) reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions."

This is Cage's shortest marriage yet, topping his 2002 marriage to Lisa Marie Presley, which lasted 108 days before they split.

The 'National Treasure' star also claimed that Koike did not disclose "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person," as well as "the full nature and extent of her criminal history," which allegedly includes "additional active criminal proceeding".

According to TMZ, hours after their wedding, the pair were spotted arguing at the Las Vegas hotel Bellagio.

Witnesses and photos show Koike yelling at the actor.

Cage and Koike were first linked in April 2018 when they were spotted together in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nicolas Cage Vegas wedding  Vegas Nicolas Cage wedding Annulment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp