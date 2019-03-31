Home Entertainment English

Alison Brie, Bo Burnham join 'Promising Young Woman' cast

The thriller marks the feature directorial debut of Emerald Fennell, who will both helm and write the movie.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Alison Brie, Connie Britton and director Bo Burnham have joined the cast of thriller "Promising Young Woman".

According to Variety, Carey Mulligan will play the lead role of a young woman in the film, who is haunted by a past tragedy and how she takes revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path.

The movie also features Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, and Molly Shannon.

The project is currently under production.

The thriller marks the feature directorial debut of Emerald Fennell, who will both helm and write the movie.

