Nicki Minaj sued for 43000 USD by former stylist

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Nicki Minaj's former stylist Cristina Acevedo has filed a law of $43000 filed against the rapper.

Going by the court documents attained by E! News, the lawsuit alleges Minaj of refusing to pay even a penny to Acevedo after she terminated her services and submitted her invoices.

The lawsuit mentions Acevedo's collaboration with Minaj began in April 2017 for a total of 24 days spread over a span of two months.

The stylist's fee, according to the documents, was $1500 a day. As part of her job, she would style the rapper and/or her family members whenever needed.

Acevedo's lawsuit seeks $43,200 in damages as this is what she is owed along with daily fee and 20 per cent agency fee. Minaj hasn't yet come out on the accusations.