'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Baahubali 2', enters Rs 200 crore club in India

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: 'Avengers: Endgame' is proving to smash several records as the film crossed Rs 200 crore club in five days. The Marvel film earned Rs 31.05 crore on Monday, 26.10 crores on Tuesday thus bringing its total collection to Rs 215.80 crore.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office collection of the Hollywood film on his Twitter handle.

READ our review of the film here:

He wrote, #AvengersEndgame refuses to slow down... Crosses Rs 200 cr on Day 5 [Tue]... Sets sights on Rs 400 cr... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr. Total: Rs 215.80 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 256.90 cr.

The excitement of the last Avengers movie was such that the tickets of the film were sold out in just a snap. The film is now smashing records at the box office.

The film also beats the record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' which had crossed Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

ALSO READ | Avengers: Endgame turns horror show for 33-year-old in Bengaluru

'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and also marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors including Chris Evans as Captain America.

'Avengers: Endgame' features a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.