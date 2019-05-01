David Dastmalchian joins The Suicide Squad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Blade Runner 2049 actor David Dastmalchian is set to play Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn’s upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. In addition to Polka-Dot Man, the reboot of the 2016 film will also include DC villains such as Ratcatcher, Peacemaker, and King Shark.

Dastmalchian, who made his debut in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight as Joker’s henchman Thomas Schiff, joins Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, and Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad. Incidentally, his stint with DC creations continued with appearances in the small screen adaptations of Flash and Gotham.

Polka-Dot Man debuted in 1962’s Detective Comics No 300. The villain, whose real name is Abner Krill, was a low-level crook who tried to make a name for himself with spot-themed crimes and costume. The character has appeared less than a dozen times since his creation. The Suicide Squad is slated to be released on August 5, 2021.