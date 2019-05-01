Fantastic Beasts 3  gets Nov 2021 release date

By Express News Service

The third installment of the five-part Fantastic Beasts series, written by JK Rowling, is set to open in theatres on November 12, 2021. The series is based on the adventures of Newt Scamander, who is played by Academy Award-winner Eddie Redmayne. The films follow Newt during the early 20th century in New York and London as he navigates the world’s secret community of witches and wizards.

The second film in the franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, featured Jude Law and Johnny Depp as the younger versions of Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, respectively, and was released last year to a mixed response.

While Warner Bros had initially planned a November 2020 release for Fantastic Beasts 3, the start of production was postponed to give the filmmakers time to fine-tune the script.

Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, and Callum Turner are expected to return for the third film, which will be directed by David Yates, who also helmed the previous two instalments.