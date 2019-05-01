Home Entertainment English

'Game Of Thrones' cinematographer defends 'dark' Battle of Winterfell scenes

After the episode aired, many fans complained that they could not see anything due to abysmally low lighting during the majority of battle sequences.

Published: 01st May 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

The Night King. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Fabian Wagner, the man behind the lens for the third episode of "Game of Thrones", has explained the much-criticised dimly-lit cinematography of 'The Long Night', which focused on the Battle of Winterfell.

The chapter was billed to have the most action and bloodshed after two consecutive slogging, build-up episodes, now that the White Walkers and wights were a stone's throw away from the gates of the northern stronghold and it was every bit that.

But after the episode aired, many fans complained that they could not see anything due to abysmally low lighting during the majority of battle sequences.

Twitter and Instagram were blasted with memes:

In an interview with Wired UK, Wagner defended the episode and instead blamed the settings of the viewers' TV sets.

"A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don't know how to tune their TVs properly. A lot of people also unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway."

"If you watch a night scene in a brightly lit room then that won't help you see the image properly," he said.

Wagner has previously done cinematography for the fan-favourite "Battle of Bastards" episode of the HBO series.

WATCH INSIDE EPISODE 3:

He said it was a conscious decision to limit the use of lighting on the nighttime battlefield.

"The showrunners decided that this had to be a dark episode.

We'd seen so many battle scenes over the years, to make it truly impactful and to care for the characters, you have to find a unique way of portraying the story," Wagner said.

"Another look would have been wrong. Everything we wanted people to see is there," he added.

ALSO READ | Game of Thrones: Tete-a-tete with Arya and Sansa Stark

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fabian Wagner The Long Night Battle of Winterfell Game of thrones GOT Season 8 Episode 3

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp