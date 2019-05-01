Game Of Thrones stars help grant 88-year-old's last wish

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The "Game of Thrones" stars are coming together to fulfil an 88-year-old's last wish.

Over the weekend, Claire Walton expressed to her caretakers that she wished to see the third episode of the final season of "Game of Thrones" and meet one of the stars.

So, in an act of kindness, the providers at HopeHealth in Providence, Rhode Island went to great lengths to make her dream come true.

"HopeHealth, her hospice facility, dove deep into their network to create a video compilation of 10 cast members wishing Claire well," a spokesperson for HopeHealth told eonline.com.

"It was truly remarkable!"

Among the 10 stars who sent warm wishes were Miltos Yerolemou a.k.a. Syrio Forel, who played the master sword-fighter and instructor hired by Eddard Stark to train Arya Stark in season 1. Ser Davos Seaworth, whose real name is Liam Cunningham, also got in on the action. "I hope you're well enough to watch the battle," Cunningham wished. "Take care."