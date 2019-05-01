Home Entertainment English

Jordan Peele's 'The Twilight Zone' renewed for season 2

The show, which is a reboot of the timeless anthology series created by Rod Serling, features writer-director Jordan Peele as host and narrator.

LOS ANGELES: "The Twilight Zone" series has been renewed for a sophomore season at CBS All Access.

According to Variety, the episodes have featured Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris O'Dowd, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Jacob Tremblay, and Steven Yeun.

WATCH TRAILER:

The first episode of the reboot premiered April 1 and raked in the highest level of unique viewers ever on a premiere day for a CBS All Access original series, according to the streamer.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg's Genre Films.

Peele and Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg.

Television Academy recently said "The Twilight Zone" will compete in the drama categories at the Emmys, including outstanding drama series, rather than as a limited series.

