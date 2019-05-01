Kevin Hart to star in remake of Korean hit Extreme Job

By Express News Service

Actor Kevin Hart is set to join hands with writer Tracy Oliver for the English remake of Korean blockbuster, Extreme Job. Bankrolled by CJ Entertainment, Extreme Job became the highest-grossing film in Korean box-office history making over 14 times its original budget.

The film is about a team of narcotics detectives, who go undercover in a fried chicken joint to bust an organised crime gang. But things take an unexpected turn when the detectives’ chicken recipe suddenly transforms the rundown restaurant into the hottest eatery in town.

CJ Entertainment will team up with Universal Pictures, and Hart’s Hartbeat production for the remake. This venture will mark the second collaboration between Hart, CJ Entertainment and Universal on an English-language remake of a Korean film. They are also developing a female-driven dramedy, Bye, Bye, Bye, a remake of the 2011 Korean hit Sunny, which is about a group of friends reuniting 20 years after high school.