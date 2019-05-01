Home Entertainment English

'The Big Bang Theory' tapes final episode

A scene from the Big Bang Theory. (Photo |Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The course of "The Big Bang Theory" is officially complete as the cast and crew of the hit sitcom finished taping the 279th and final episode of the show's 12-season run.

The half-hour episode of the CBS series, to premier on May 16, was filmed Tuesday, according to EW.

The finale will be two-parter - the first segment of which was screened for the studio audience Tuesday before the final 22 minutes were performed live on soundstage 25 at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California.

Starring Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar, "Big Bang" is one of the most popular shows on television.

The episode promises moments of "fun, solid jokes about sex, apartment decor, childcare and food, there are some tender and very unexpected surprises".

In between takes, Cuoco (Penny) sauntered on stage and clapped with the audience while a grinning Galecki (Leonard) played some air guitar.

He later shed some tears moments later.

Before shooting the final scene of the episode, an emotional Galecki addressed the crowd saying, "This is a dream come true for all of us."

"You've been the best fans for 12 years. You are a part of a family, and we love you very much," he added.

Galecki then called on Cuoco and she shared something series creator Chuck Lorre told the cast at their final table read: "'The Big Bang Theory' will live on in our hearts forever. It's so sweet and simple, and it's so true."

Lorre, who was shared the stage with co-creator Bill Prady and the rest of the writers, snapped the clapboard for the last scene - a moment which was met with resounding applause.

During the final curtain call, the cast just waved to the audience and hugged each other.

Prady, meanwhile, walked about as the Green Day song "Time of Your Life" played over the studio speakers.

The show may be bidding adieu but director Mark Cendrowski earlier teased an open-end finale of the hit sitcom, saying the writers did not plan to put an end to the show with "finality".

