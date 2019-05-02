Guardians of the Galaxy  Vol 3 to go on floors in 2020

Home Entertainment English

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was one of the first films to be announced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, the ousting and eventual re-hiring of writer-director James Gunn has complicated its release schedule. In March, it was rumoured that the film would not start rolling until early 2021, but now, reports suggest that production is set to begin sometime in 2020.

When the third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy series was first unveiled, it was generally believed that it would go on floors in the summer of 2020. However, Marvel never officially confirmed this, and after Disney fired Gunn last July, the project was put on indefinite hiatus. Despite the filmmaker getting re-hired, he has since signed other projects, further complicating the schedule.

Gunn will now helm The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros, which is set to begin production in September. That film is scheduled for an August 6, 2021 release, meaning there will theoretically be time for the director to begin work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in late 2020.

