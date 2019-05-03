Home Entertainment English

'Avengers: Endgame' mints over Rs 250 crore in first week in India

The film, released on April 26, features Hollywood biggies like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth.

Published: 03rd May 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of Avengers: Endgame.

A poster of Avengers: Endgame.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "Avengers: Endgame", the final chapter from the "Avengers" franchise, has registered a business of over Rs. 250 crore at the Indian box office in the first week of its release.

The film, released on April 26, features Hollywood biggies like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers, the Marvel Studios' film collected a massive Rs 310 crore (gross box office collection) and Rs 260.40 crore (nett box office collection).

Trade expert Taran Adarsh is amazed by the performance of the Hollywood film. He pointed out that the film has crossed the first week business of Hindi films like "Baahubali 2" (Hindi), "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Sanju" and "Dangal".

WATCH TRAILER:

"'Avengers: Endgame' has an outstanding week one... crosses week one business of all Hindi films by a margin. Friday Rs 53.60 crore, Sat Rs 52.20 crore, Sunday Rs 52.85 crore, Monday Rs 31.05 crore, Tuesday Rs 26.10 crore, Wednesday Rs 28.50 crore, Thursday Rs 16.10 crore," he tweeted on Friday.

From Iron Man to Captain America to the Hulk to Black Widow to Thor -- Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in "Avengers: Endgame" to save the world and fight against Thanos.

The film, which is shot entirely with IMAX cameras, is helmed by the Russo Brothers -- Joe and Anthony. It is also doing well on 18 IMAX screens in India.

READ  REVIEW HERE

"We extend an enormous congratulations to the incredible team at Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios including our friends Joe and Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige and look forward to continuing our close collaboration through the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," said IMAX Entertainment's President Megan Colligan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
First week collection Avengers movie Avnegers movie india Robert Downey Jr Chris Evans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp