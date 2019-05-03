Home Entertainment English

Dhanush's The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir wins Best Comedy award in Spain

The film is based on the novel, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir who got trapped in an IKEA wardrobe, by Romain Puertolas.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Dhanush in the The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir has won the audience award for Best Comedy at the Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival. In the film, Dhanush plays a street magician and trickster, who fools people into believing he possesses special magical powers and tries to swindle them. The film is based on the novel, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir who got trapped in an IKEA wardrobe, by Romain Puertolas.

WATCH TRAILER:

The French-English comedy-adventure is directed by Ken Scott. The cast also includes Berenice Bejo (Academy award nominee, The Artiste), Erin Moriarty (Blood Father), Barkhad Abdi (Captain Philips) and veteran French actor, Gerard Jugnot. The film released in France on May 18, 2018 and held the second position for the top French Films of the year. It also received box-office success in Hong Kong and China Mainland.

A Tamil version of The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir, titled Vazhkaiya Thedi Naanum Poren, is scheduled to release in July.

