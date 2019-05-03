Gabriel Luna to return as Ghost Rider for Hulu

By Express News Service

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Gabriel Luna has been roped in to reprise his role as Ghost Rider in Hulu network’s upcoming live-action series based on the anti-hero.

Ghost Rider is said to have an entirely new storyline and it is in no way related to Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Gabriel will be playing Robbie Reyes, a mechanic who becomes the alter ego Ghost Rider and avenges for the innocents.It can be noted that Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze, an alternate version of Ghost Rider in the 2007 film and its 2012 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Apart from this project Gabriel has Terminator: Dark Fate opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in his kitty. In addition to Ghost Rider, Hulu also has live-action Marvel series Helstrom in the lineup.