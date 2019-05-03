Jennifer Garner set to headline comedy Fantasy Camp

By Express News Service

Jennifer Garner is set to star in a comedy titled Fantasy Camp, produced by STX Films. Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein are attached to write and direct the feature. They are the helming duo behind the rom-com, I Feel Pretty, starring Amy Schumer. Kohn and Silverstein have also penned films such as Never Been Kissed, He’s Just Not That Into You and The Vow.

Fantasy Camp follows Julie (Garner) to a reunion at the youth theater camp, Camp Footlights, where she will get the chance to challenge her fears, live out her dreams and finally take the stage.Sid Karger wrote the original script, which Kohn and Silverstein are rewriting. It’s worth noting that Kristen Bell was earlier in talks to star in this project.