Home Entertainment English

Online backlash pushes 'Sonic the Hedgehog' director to make character modifications

Actor Ben Schwartz voices the beloved video game character from Sega in Fowler's film which also features James Marsden and Jim Carrey.

Published: 03rd May 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sonic the Hedgehog. (Twitter Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Sonic the Hedgehog" director Jeff Fowler has announced that the film will undergo "changes" after an online uproar over the titular character's design and appearance.

Actor Ben Schwartz voices the beloved video game character from Sega in Fowler's film which also features James Marsden and Jim Carrey.

The film's first trailer was criticised on social media with people saying that Sonic's appearance barely resembles the original version.

WATCH TRAILER:

Fowler took to Twitter to assure fans that he and the studio, Paramount Pictures, will do whatever it takes to make sure the movie version of Sonic does justice to the character.

"Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonic the Hedgehog Jeff Fowler Ben Schwartz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp