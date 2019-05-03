Online backlash pushes 'Sonic the Hedgehog' director to make character modifications

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Sonic the Hedgehog" director Jeff Fowler has announced that the film will undergo "changes" after an online uproar over the titular character's design and appearance.

Actor Ben Schwartz voices the beloved video game character from Sega in Fowler's film which also features James Marsden and Jim Carrey.

The film's first trailer was criticised on social media with people saying that Sonic's appearance barely resembles the original version.

WATCH TRAILER:

Fowler took to Twitter to assure fans that he and the studio, Paramount Pictures, will do whatever it takes to make sure the movie version of Sonic does justice to the character.

"Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen," he wrote on the microblogging website.