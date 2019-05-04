Home Entertainment English

Shailene Woodley to star in thriller

Actor Shailene Woodley, who was last seen in the romantic drama, Adrift, will be headlining the upcoming serial killer thriller, Misanthrope, to be directed by Damian Szifron.

The film is produced by FilmNation Entertainment, which has previously backed films like Arrival, The Big Sick, and Late Night.    

Misanthrope, written by Damian Szifron and Jonathan Wakeham,  follows a talented but troubled cop, who is recruited by the FBI to help profile and track down a murderer. 

The film is set to go on floors in Atlanta, and producers are currently looking for additional cast members.

