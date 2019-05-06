Home Entertainment English

Nicholas Hoult discusses his future in 'X-Men' films

Hoult, who plays Beast/ Hank McCoy in the films, said while he is uncertain about how the series will branch ahead of Fox Studios' merger with Disney, he would like to be a part of these films.

Published: 06th May 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Nicholas Hoult. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Nicholas Hoult says he would love to reprise his role in the "X-Men" series if there are plans to bring the mutant back in other films in the Marvel franchise.

Filmmaker Simon Kinberg, who has directed the upcoming "Dark Phoenix", recently said the Sophie Turner-led film marks the "culmination" of all the movies made under the "X-Men" franchise.

"That's the thing, it's a character that I love. That character's grown as I've grown, and I feel like when I grow and get older and discover new things in life I can put more into the character.

"So who knows what the plans will be for the X-Men? But if it were something that made sense for me to do and they wanted me to, then I'd be happy to play him again," Hoult told RadioTimes.com.

The actor said he did not expect to play Beast for as long as he has.

"In ('Dark Phoenix'), I'm very lucky to take that character to new places and explore new emotions and ideas with him.

So if it is the last time I play him, I'm glad I got to push new ideas and feelings.

"When I joined that franchise, I was playing one of the students. And then by this point I'm playing one of the professors at the school. So it certainly felt like evolution and a culmination of the work up to that point," he added.

"Dark Phoenix" will hit the theatres in June.

